Kim Kardashian is ‘so excited’ for people to hear her play Delores the poodle in PAW Patrol: The Movie

Kim Kardashian is used to being on camera, but ﻿her voice is doing all the work in the upcoming PAW Patrol movie, . The trailer for the film dropped Thursday and Kardashian shared it on her social media platforms, expressing her excitement. “I’m so excited for you guys to hear me play Delores in PAW Patrol: The Movie!” the novice voice actor wrote.

I’m so excited for you guys to hear me play Delores in @PAWPatrolMovie! Watch the trailer now and don’t miss #PAWPatrolMovie in theatres and streaming on @paramountplus August 20. 🦴🐩🐾 pic.twitter.com/Vn363lxTBv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2021

Although Dolores was not featured in the trailer, the white poodle was revealed last month in the first images of the film released by PEOPLE. The pedigree-looking poodle looks just as expensive as Kardashian with perfectly groomed hair and eyelashes humans would pay for.

©Paramount Pictures



Dolores

After Kardashian shared the trailer on Twitter the account for PAW Patrol reciprocated the love and replied “So excited.” But there were some parents upset by the casting. One mama hissed, “Well, way to ruin this for my kids. We‘ll go ahead and skip this. Thanks but no thanks.” Despite the trolls, Kim had plenty of people on her side that couldn’t wait to hear her voice.

PAW Patrol might be one of her first movies for children but Kardashian has 23 credits on IMDB for acting. She played “Lisa” in Disaster Movie (2008), “Elle” for a few episodes of Beyond the Break (2009) and, “Nikki LePree” in Drop Dead Diva. Kardashian even played herself in Ocean’s Eight starring Sandra Bullock.

PAW Patrol: The movie hits theaters and streaming on Paramount+ on August 20. Other celebrities lending their voice for the upcoming flick include Marsai Martin, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Ron Pardo, and Dax Shepard.