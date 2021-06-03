Khloe Kardashian threatens lawsuit against Tristan Thompson paternity accuser

Khloe Kardashian is not playing around! The 36-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has threatened to take legal actions against Kimberly Alexander, a woman who says Tristan Thompson is the father of her child.

This is not the first time Kimberly has accused Tristan, as DNA tests came back negative when she first went public with the controversial rumors.

The TV personality and the basketball star are romantically involved once again, after spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic, with their 3-year-old daughter True.

And although Tristan sued Kimberly last year, Khloe is demanding the woman to stop the ongoing harassment and false accusations, issuing a cease-and-desist notice, threatening to file a lawsuit to defend herself.

Kimberly also staged direct messages and admitted to have faked information, with Khloe’s legal team stating that the woman “faked the whole thing,” and publicly admitted it.

Lynda Goldman, Khloe’s attorney, added “You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn‘t say.”

While Thompson continually denied all allegations, Kimberly even called into question the DNA results, however “her own lawyers approved and accepted the test results.”

The controversy doesn’t end here, as she isn’t the only woman claiming to have been romantically involved with Tristan while being with the famous Kardashian.

Sydney Chase recently went public with her story, revealing she spent a night of passion with Tristan earlier this year, confessing that he said to have been single at the moment.