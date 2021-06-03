Kylie Jenner announced KylieBaby is coming, and Stormi is the first brand ambassador

KylieBaby is coming, and Stormi is the first brand ambassador! Kylie Jenner recently announced the news on social media, and although it is too early to know everything that the line will launch, the personal care brand will include bath time essentials for the little ones of the family.

The founder of KylieCosmetics and KylieSkin posted to her Instagram account an image of her daughter Stormi in the bathtub with the caption, “Bath time with @kyliebaby.”

According to Page Six, the businesswoman and reality tv star filed applications in 2020 to trademark the name KylieBaby and sell moisturizers, body oils, lotions, body gel, cribs, strollers, diaper bags, baby bottles, and clothing.

Although Stormi is the brand’s current face, Jenner could keep it in the family and use her nieces and nephews as models.

Kardashian family Christmas card from 2017

Jenner shares her daughter with rapper Travis Scott. According to InStyle, the 3-year-old spent Memorial Day weekend with both of her parents in Houston, Texas. “Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together,” a source told People, revealing that Jenner is “very happy” with the music star.

“They are not putting any pressure on their relationship,” the source continued. “They get along, and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation. They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It’s all benefitting her.”