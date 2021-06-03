Ben Affleck spotted with a big smile after romantic night out with Jennifer Lopez

Things are still heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, almost 20 years after their romance first began.

The Justice League actor was spotted flashing a big smile while leaving Jennifer Lopez’s house on Wednesday morning. The 48-year-old actor looked happy as ever in his car as he was photographed after spending time with the singer.

Smirking Ben Affleck leaves Jennifer Lopez's house in the morning https://t.co/SPchoRXRBXpic.twitter.com/qxqlbod08B — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2021

This comes after another photo-op confirming that Bennifer is back and better than ever, with the couple showing PDA as they went for a romantic night out at the Pendry in West Hollywood this week.

After essentially going public with their relationship by wrapping their arms around one another outside, sources told Page Six things were even more affectionate inside.

“They were very affectionate, very cuddly,” the insider said of the pair. “He had his arm around her the whole time.”

The pair was joined for dinner by Lopez’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, and her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois. The group reportedly stayed for “a couple of hours” and ate dishes like crab fried rice, Wagyu steak, snapper, various appetizers, and a “spikey lemon” dessert.

Affleck and Lopez have been going back and forth between Miami and Los Angeles over the past couple weeks in an effort to get re-aquatinted. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE that Lopez spent this past weekend in Los Angeles for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck while she was there.

“They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” said the insider. “They are very happy together.”

“This is not a casual relationship,” the source continued. “They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.”