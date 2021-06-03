How First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is celebrating her milestone birthday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is ringing in her birthday at her beach house! President Joe Biden ’s wife turned 70 on Thursday, June 3. According to CNN, the Where the Light Enters author, who was born in 1951 in Hammonton, New Jersey, is the oldest sitting first lady in modern US history.

©Getty Images



The first couple is spending Dr. Biden’s milestone birthday at their house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The Associated Press reported that the first lady’s spokesperson Michael LaRosa said the educator﻿ planned to spend a quiet birthday at home with her husband. “Anyone who knows the first lady knows how much she enjoys her time at home in Rehoboth,” Michael said, per CNN.

Jill told Vogue in 2020 that Joe promised her, “When I write my book, I’ll buy you a beach house.’” “He loves to look at houses,” Jill shared. “It’s one of his things.” The couple checked out several houses until Joe finally bought the one his wife wanted, which happened to be the first house they looked at. According to the AP, the former vice president purchased the beach house for $2.7 million in 2017.

Dr. Biden told Vogue, “I wanted it to be the kind of place where you can come in in your wet bathing suit and bare feet and I can just take the broom and brush out the sand. And that’s what this is. Everything’s easy.”

While the first lady is enjoying a quiet day at her beach house, exciting news was announced on her birthday. Buckingham Palace revealed on Thursday that the president and his wife will meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on June 13.