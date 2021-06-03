Sofía Vergara has the perfect response when Ellen DeGeneres asks which body part she’s proudest of

Sofía Vergara isn’t afraid to show off what she’s working with.

The America’s Got Talent judge stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, June 3, where the pair talked about everything career and life-related. During her appearance, Vergara played a game called Burning Questions, in which host Ellen DeGeneres asked a series of questions and the actress had to think quickly before throwing out a response.

Of course, the host saved the most exciting moment for the end of the game, asking the final question: “What body part are you most proud of?”

Since we all already know the answer, Sofía laughed before replying, “I mean, please, Ellen.” Her absolutely perfect response led to DeGeneres bursting into a fit of laughter before saying, “Oh, my God, I love you.”

After all that, Sofía wasn’t finished answering the question just yet.

“Do I really have to say?” the star continued. She then proceeded to say, “I’ve opened doors!”

Ellen kept laughing and then added, “Oh, my god.”

There were also some other juicy questions earlier on in the game, with Ellen bringing up Sofía‘s husband, Joe Manganiello. She asked, “Tell us something Joe always makes fun of you for,” which is when the Colombian-born personality replied, “Joe always makes fun of my accent.”

When asked, “what is one thing you’ve tried that you’ll never do again?” Sofía quickly answered, “alligator” before going on to elaborate on the time she ate alligator, though Ellen assumed she was talking about wrestling one.

Before playing the game, during their interview, the Ellen showed a number of paparazzi shots that feature the Modern Family actress eating in public. After laughing at the photos, Sofía admitted that this has become a bit of a pattern for her.

“Well, first of all, I didn’t know I was doing that—I didn’t know I had a problem until people started posting pictures of me of paparazzi, eating,” Vergara explained. “And then I started to realize like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ But you have to give it to me that I’m always long hours, on a set.”