Kelly Ripa’s son Michael is dad Mark Consuelos’ twin in birthday tribute

Kelly Ripa ’s eldest child, Michael Consuelos, is his father Mark Consuelos ’ mini-me! The Riverdale actor, 50, celebrated his firstborn’s 24th birthday on Wednesday, June 2, with a tribute on Instagram featuring photos of him and Michael. A number of social media users reacted to the father-son duo’s striking resemblance, commenting “twins.”

“Mark’s mini me is Michael. Happy bday,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “OMG Mark, he is the spitting image of you!❤️❤️.” Meanwhile, Kelly commented, “We are the luckiest parents 😍😍😍 love you @michael.consuelos.”

Alongside the pictures, Mark penned, “Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!”

Kelly also marked her son’s birthday with a video montage on her respective account. “24 years ago at 7:17pm you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family!” the proud mom captioned the post. “We love you bigger than big! @michael.consuelos.”

The 24 year old graduated from New York University last year. In 2019, Kelly praised Michael telling People magazine that he “has the strongest moral compass of anyone I’ve ever known.” She said, “He is just such a good and decent and thoroughly kind person.”