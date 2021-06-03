Belinda and Christian Nodal’s rendition of ‘Si Nos Dejan’ is a telenovela’s theme song and their first collaboration

There is no stopping Belinda and Christian Nodal’s love or hustle. Following the news of their engagement, The King of Mariacheño and the international actress and singer have collaborated for the first time for a new rendition of the classic song “Si Nos Dejan.” The song acts as the main theme of the new telenovela of the same name that had its premiere yesterday through the Univisión network.

“Si Nos Dejan” is a musical classic by the beloved Mexican composer José Alfredo Jiménez. The melody offers love, hope, and is a hymn to true love and was spectacularly performed by the newly engaged couple. Their talent and unmistakable voices give life to this new version of one of the most iconic songs in Mexican culture. Listen to the song below:

“Si Nos Dejan” is available on all digital platforms and is expected to become yet another success for these two great artists. Watch the trailer for the new show below: