Billie Eilish supports Kim Kardashian’s brand by wearing it in her latest music video

Billie Eilish gives Kim Kardashian the stamp of approval with her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims. The singer, alongside her dancers, rocked the looks for the upcoming music video of her latest single, “Lost Cause.”

After noticing the monochromatic looks in neutral tones, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on social media a clip from the video with the caption, “I spy SKIMS.” Later, Eilish confirmed the news by reposting Kardashian‘s post with a heart-face emoji.

Eilish wore a SKIMS Boyfriend T-Shirt paired with SKIMS Boyfriend Boxer, while her entourage rocked other pieces from the highly coveted brand.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner recently shared some details on her personal Instagram account, including the number of songs and her expectations for this new project, revealing there will be 16 tracks that feel precisely how she wants to. “There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that,” she confessed.

During her latest interview she also opened up about the recording process, admitting that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a lot of impact in her new music.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” adding that “when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.”