Rachel Bilson responds to Mischa Barton’s negative comments about ‘The O.C.’

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are reacting to Mischa Barton’s comments about her negative experience on The O.C.

The two stars talked about the iconic show on Rachel’s new podcast Welcome to The O.C. and addressed a recent interview, with Mischa revealing she felt unprotected and suffered general bullying on the set of the show.

She also added that one of the reasons for her negative experience had to do with Rachel’s last minute addition to the cast.

Now Rachel is speaking out about how it all went down, declaring that everything Mischa said is completely false, stating “‘Well, that’s misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?”

Melinda Clarke, who played Mischa’s mother on the TV series, also agreed with Rachel and said her comments were “very perplexing,” and although she can’t “speak for somebody else‘s experience,” she said that the amount of hours of work and pressure at such a young age, could be part of the reason.

The actress also said it breaks her heart to know about her experience, adding that “there was a lot of pressure on her,” but both Rachel and Melinda said they would like to talk to her on the podcast and find out what her experience was from her perspective.