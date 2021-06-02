Cody Simpson labels Miley Cyrus romance as a ‘phase’ and goes out with new girl Marloes Stevens

Cody Simpson is making sure he has time to hang out with his new girl Marloes Stevens despite his busy schedule. The pair were spotted on June 2 in Australia while grabbing some coffee. Simpson and the model also show off some PDAs that included hugs.

Recently Cody spoke about his ten-month relationship with Miley Cyrus, labeling it as a “phase” and revealing that they are friends. “We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while,” Cody explained. “Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through, and you learn a lot from it.”

©@mileycyrus



Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

After the split, Simpson quickly moved on with Marloes, and they’ve been inseparable. Stevens is accompanying Cody as he trains for the Olympics. The star is set to compete in the Australian Swimming Trials. Reportedly, the athlete is doing between 16 to 17 workouts a week, ranging from swimming to yoga. “I love it,” he told GQ. “I love the challenge. I love the pain. You get addicted to it, almost. It sends the craziest endorphins through your body, and it’s the healthiest high you can get.”

©Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson training

“I was never under any delusions,” he said about the Tokyo Olympics. “Making the team for me this year is a long shot. Anyone trying to do it in less than a year is nuts, and to pull it off, you’d have to be Hercules. But I’m certainly a lot closer than I thought I’d be at this point.”

Although the odds seem to be in Simpson’s favor for a potential spot, the Australian seems to be realistic about his ambitious goals. “I’m ambitious, but I’m not a crazy person. I know what I’m up against,” he told The New York Times.