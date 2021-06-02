Pride Month 2021: How celebrities are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community

Last year, Birdie and their mom began the tradition to donate the unused makeup the actress gets to The Los Angeles LGBT Center. “Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types(actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for,” Philipps wrote. ”Well. Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the center.”

Taylor Swift, one of the biggest allies of the LGBTQ+ community, teamed up with GLAAD for its “Summer of Equality” campaign to demand senators to pass the much-needed Equality Act.

“Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support The Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!”

“I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates, and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred.“ She continued: ”As always, today I am sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do.”

Niecy Nash shared why she is proud to be part of the community. “I am proud of who I am,” she says. ”I am proud of my relationship. I‘m proud of our marriage. I am just proud to be a Black woman who (lives) life on her own terms and does it out loud.”

“When I first came out, Pride Month was about fighting for our rights. It was about marching, it was about telling the world that we were OK with who we were, and we were valued people in the community. And luckily, more and more, it‘s been accepted,” said Candis Cayne, remembering her first time celebrating Pride. “I remember just vividly thinking, ’There’s more of us out there than I thought,’” she says.