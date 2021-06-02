Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox get pulled over during motorcycle ride

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had to be reminded of proper safety precautions on a recent joyride through Los Angeles.

The pair was spotted getting pulled over by law enforcement on Tuesday, June 1, as they were driving the musician’s motorcycle through Sherman Oaks, with Megan sitting in his back seat and Kelly at the handlebars.

According to reports from TMZ, who talked to law enforcement about the incident, the cops pulled the couple over because MGK wasn’t wearing a helmet. Fox was wearing safety gear, still wearing her helmet as she sat off to the side during the traffic stop--but the same can’t be said for her boyfriend.

During the stop, TMZ’s sources say the officer also discovered MGK didn’t have the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver’s license...so he was cited for that along with not wearing a helmet.

Both parties were reportedly kind and cooperative with the officer, and the traffic stop will only result in a few fines--which shouldn’t be a problem for this famous couple.

This is just the latest appearance from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have been absolutely inseparable since they went public with their relationship last year.

Over the weekend, the pair was on the other side of the country when the Transformers actress joined her boyfriend on the stage during his performance at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. According to E! News, Fox ended up making her way onstage after the crowd chanted “Megan” in hopes she would make an appearance.

Not one to be conventional, the rockstar recently revealed the story behind a piece of jewelry that he has from his girlfriend that is a bit out of the ordinary, much like the rest of their relationship.

During an interview on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kelly talked about why his girlfriend gifted him a drop of her blood to wear around his neck.