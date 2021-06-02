Jennifer Lopez celebrates the 22nd anniversary of her debut album ‘On The 6’

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the anniversary of her debut album, On The 6, which was released 22 years ago.

She posted some throwback clips on Instagram on Tuesday, June 1, showing just how much work went into making the classic album. In her caption, she wrote about just how much this project means to her, saying her life was changed forever by this project.

“June 1st is always a happy day for me! It was the day I released my debut album On The 6,” she wrote. “It changed my life forever… it’s taken me around the world and introduced me to the world of music and all of YOU ✨”

She went on to throw it to her fans, thanking them for all of their support and asking about their favorite from the project.

“Thank you for being with me still to this day!!! I love you so much!!!!” she concluded. “Let me know below what your favorite song from the album is ✨”

It’s fitting that Lopez is going back in time to celebrate such a classic album, as she’s recently rekindled a romance from two decades ago, as well.

Following her break-up from Alex Roriguez, J.Lo has been spotted spending some quality time with her ex Ben Affleck, who she first dated from 2002 - 2004.

The couple starred in multiple films together and even got engaged, but ultimately called off their wedding and confirmed their break up just a few months later. Now, they’re seeing what could have been, being seen together in Miami, Montana, and Los Angeles over the past couple weeks.