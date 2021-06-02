Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take Memorial day road trip with the kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just continue to build their relationship, spending time with not only one another, but their kids, as well.
The couple was spotted stocking up on a few snacks while making a pitstop on their trip home from the desert with two of Kourtney’s kids, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, on Monday afternoon.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a comfy look perfect for a road trip, wearing a pair of running shorts and an oversized T-shirt. Barker was similarly styled, wearing a pair of classic black Converse and a sweatshirt that reads, “DON’T TRUST ANYONE.”
The foursome was getting some fuel and snacks for the kids from a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on their drive back to Los Angeles after a long weekend in Palm Springs.
Throughout the festivities on Saturday and Sunday, both Kourtney and Travis posted flicks on their respective Instagram pages showing just how much fun they were having.
The Blink-182 drummer uploaded a few images from the holiday, showing himself sliding down the water slide with Kourtney’s youngest son. He captioned his post with a simple sunglass-wearing emoji, clearly enjoying his carefree time with the whole Kardashian clan.
The Poosh founder also showed off some of the fun, posting a bikini selfie and a few videos of herself and Barker rolling around on a grassy field. “Happy weekend,” she captioned the post.
After first sparking relationship rumors over the holidays, sources confirmed Barker and Kardashians relationship in January. The couple made things Instagram official over Valentine’s Day weekend, with Kourtney posting a simple picture of them holding hands.
Since then, their romance has continued to heat up, really making the most of their six months together. The musician has already tattooed Kourtney’s first name on his chest, they were seen packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Utah, and they’ve even posted pictures of the love notes they leave for one another.
“Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis,” a source told PEOPLE recently. “He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her. Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life.”