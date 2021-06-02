Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take Memorial day road trip with the kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just continue to build their relationship, spending time with not only one another, but their kids, as well.

The couple was spotted stocking up on a few snacks while making a pitstop on their trip home from the desert with two of Kourtney’s kids, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, on Monday afternoon.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a comfy look perfect for a road trip, wearing a pair of running shorts and an oversized T-shirt. Barker was similarly styled, wearing a pair of classic black Converse and a sweatshirt that reads, “DON’T TRUST ANYONE.”

The foursome was getting some fuel and snacks for the kids from a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on their drive back to Los Angeles after a long weekend in Palm Springs.

Throughout the festivities on Saturday and Sunday, both Kourtney and Travis posted flicks on their respective Instagram pages showing just how much fun they were having.

The Blink-182 drummer uploaded a few images from the holiday, showing himself sliding down the water slide with Kourtney’s youngest son. He captioned his post with a simple sunglass-wearing emoji, clearly enjoying his carefree time with the whole Kardashian clan.

The Poosh founder also showed off some of the fun, posting a bikini selfie and a few videos of herself and Barker rolling around on a grassy field. “Happy weekend,” she captioned the post.