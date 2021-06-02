Isabela Merced Digital Cover Top Photo

Digital Cover HOLA! USA

Isabela Merced is an established force in the entertainment industry ready to inspire many generations

The 19-year-old chatted with HOLA! USA about her new movie ‘Spirit Untamed’ in an exclusive interview.

Isabela Merced is a force to be reckoned with. At only 19-years-old, Merced simultaneously balances a successful music and acting career, accomplishing things that some can only hope to achieve. Growing up in Ohio of Peruvian and American descent, Merced’s culture plays a big part in not only her everyday life but also her music career. The 19-year-old already has several hit songs such as “My Only One (No Hay Nadie Más)” featuring Sebastian Yatra which gained almost 50 million Spotify streams and her debut single “Papi” garnered 5 million Spotify streams. Billboard even named Merced one of the top 15 new Peruvian artists to listen to in 2020.

In regards to her acting, Merced gained recognition as the lead on Nickelodeon’s ‘100 Things to Do Before High School,’ she played Dora in the ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ film, and if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Peruvian beauty is now starring in this summer’s Dreamworks animated film, ‘Spirit Untamed’ alongside Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal.

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to exclusively chat with Merced all about her new film, who her biggest acting inspiration is, and how she balances all of her success at such a young age.

“I’m already in the process of achieving one of my goals which is producing a movie that I’m also going to be starring in, so that’s pretty awesome. That’s something I wanted and I didn’t even think it was possible so soon in my career, I really did not.” [Merced]
Digital Cover Isabela Merced HOLA! USA
Photo: Sami Drasin

What was the experience like working on ‘Spirit Untamed’?
Isabela Merced, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jake Gyllenhaal star in new animated film ‘Spirit Untamed’
“The casting is so amazing and me having worked with Eiza González before, she’s just an amazing person. She plays my mom in this and she’s beautiful. It all came together so perfectly, especially during the pandemic and being able to record from home.” Merced commented. Universal Pictures
What was the experience like working on this film in the midst of the pandemic?
Isabela Merced Digital Cover
Photo: Sami Drasin
What drew you to the character of Lucky? Do you see a bit of yourself in the character?
Isabela Merced Digital Cover
Photo: Sami Drasin
Who are some of your inspirations in the acting world?
Isabela Merced Digital Cover
Photo: Sami Drasin

You’re an acomplished actress, singer, and songwriter. How do you balance two successful careers that are similar but quite different from one another?
Isabela Merced Digital Cover
Photo: Sami Drasin
You’re considered a bilingual singer. What kind of influence has your culture had on your music career?

In your career, at only 19-years-old, you have accomplished so much, what are some goals you have considering there is so much more ahead of you?

