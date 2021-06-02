Isabela Merced is an established force in the entertainment industry ready to inspire many generations

Isabela Merced is a force to be reckoned with. At only 19-years-old, Merced simultaneously balances a successful music and acting career, accomplishing things that some can only hope to achieve. Growing up in Ohio of Peruvian and American descent, Merced’s culture plays a big part in not only her everyday life but also her music career. The 19-year-old already has several hit songs such as “My Only One (No Hay Nadie Más)” featuring Sebastian Yatra which gained almost 50 million Spotify streams and her debut single “Papi” garnered 5 million Spotify streams. Billboard even named Merced one of the top 15 new Peruvian artists to listen to in 2020.

In regards to her acting, Merced gained recognition as the lead on Nickelodeon’s ‘100 Things to Do Before High School,’ she played Dora in the ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ film, and if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Peruvian beauty is now starring in this summer’s Dreamworks animated film, ‘Spirit Untamed’ alongside Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal.

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to exclusively chat with Merced all about her new film, who her biggest acting inspiration is, and how she balances all of her success at such a young age.

“I’m already in the process of achieving one of my goals which is producing a movie that I’m also going to be starring in, so that’s pretty awesome. That’s something I wanted and I didn’t even think it was possible so soon in my career, I really did not.” [Merced]





Photo: Sami Drasin