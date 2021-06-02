Chris Hemsworth celebrates the wrap of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with Taika Waititi

Chris Hemsworth can finally go back to his normal eating and workout routines because Thor: Love and Thunder is officially wrapped. On June 1st the star of the film shared a black and white photo posing with Taika Waititi looking the buffest he ever has. “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder,” Hemsworth announced in the caption. He then joked, “it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate.” “Thor” let fans know what to look forward to and concluded, “The film is gonna be batsh** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready, and see ya in cinemas!!”

©Chris Hemsworth



Chris Hemsworth with Taika Waititi

Waititi is of course not only Hemsworth’s co-star but the film‘s director. He portrayed “Korg” through motion capturing in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame and is reprising the role in Thor: Love and Thunder. He is one of Hollywood’s most popular directors and recently made headlines after paparazzi photos of him, his costar Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and singer Rita Ora went viral on Twitter. The photos show the three of them sharing some kisses, cuddling, and enjoying each other’s company on the balcony of Waititi’s home in Sydney, Australia. While the dynamics of their adult relationship is their business, Marvel has reportedly “reprimanded” the director ﻿for his behavior. An insider told The Telegraph Waititi has a reputation for being a “party animal” and the viral photos were “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchise” and “crossed a line.”

The singer and the director sparked dating rumors in April of this year after Ora posted a series of photos and selfies on her Instagram account hugging each other. A close source said at the time, “all their friends know about the relationship,” and they are “really into each other.”

©Instagram



Rita Ora on Instagram

Starring Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russel Crow, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and more, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on February 11, 2022