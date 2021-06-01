Mel B reveals why she was forced to separate from her daughter

Mel B is opening up about the hardest part of lockdown, as she was forced to separate from her 9-year-old daughter because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The former Spice Girls star explained that after moving back home to England in 2019 and due to travel restrictions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she wasn’t able to fly back and forth to spend time with her daughter Madison.

The famous star lived in Los Angeles for over a decade with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, however they separated in December 2016, with Mel filing for divorce in 2017, after accusing him of emotional and physical abuse.

She also declared that she is used to being a single parent, as she has been one for a long time, stating “I‘ve always been the one who financially and emotionally supported my family.”

Mel admitted that because of the justice system, a difficult situation with her ex, and the fact that her daughter is an American citizen, “flying between America and the U.K. has been really difficult.”

Confessing that not having Madison by her side for months has been the hardest thing she has ever had to deal with.