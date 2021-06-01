Lizzo screams summer wearing bikini top and jeans for night out in Los Angeles

Lizzo just set the trend for summer during a recent night out in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, May 29, the “Cuz I Love You” singer stepped out for dinner at Catch in West Hollywood wearing nothing but a brightly colored crochet bikini as a top. She paired the cute statement peice with a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans, black and white Jordans, and accessorized with chunky hoop earrings and layered necklaces. The singer also flaunted her natural curls, glowy skin, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Lizzo was clearly a fan of the look, sharing several photos and a video of her look on Instagram, writing, “So whats y‘alls fav rumor about me? 🙄🙄🙄” in the caption of one post.

“If Lizzie there u kno the paparazzi on the way 😏📸🤷🏾‍♀️” she wrote under another.

During a Zoom conversation last month, hosted by Dove for the brand’s Self-Esteem Project, the “Truth Hurts” singer said she has “nothing to hide” anymore.

“As most people know I did an interview about What‘s Underneath Project years ago and I took off all my clothes. I took my wig off and talked about the things I loved about myself. I was like, if anybody wants to see how I really look, all they got to do is go to YouTube,” Lizzo said at the time.

“From then on, I was like, I have nothing to hide. There‘s no shame anymore. I just post myself. It’s like, you take me as I am. You don’t have to love me,” the star continued.

Lizzo even shared an empowering, unedited nude photo on Instagram ahead of her chat with the beauty giant in an effort to inspire others to embrace themselves, flaws and all.