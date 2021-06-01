Mark Consuelos is celebrating girl dads with new social media challenge

Mark Consuelos has launched a new social media challenge. The Riverdale actor has teamed up with McCormick Grill Mates to combat food insecurity, while celebrating girl dads throughout the month of June. Mark and Grill Mates are challenging dads and father-figures to share grilling selfies with their daughters to support the hunger-relief organization Feeding America. Mark, 50, kicked off the challenge on Tuesday, June 1, with a selfie of him and Kelly Ripa ’s daughter Lola Consuelos sporting matching #GirlDadGrillDad t-shirts, which are available on Amazon.

©Mark Consuelos



Mark kicked off the challenge on June 1 with a grilling selfie featuring his and Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola

“My relationship with Lola is so special as she is my only daughter. She made me a girl dad when she was born on June 16, 2001, the Saturday before Father’s Day, and it was the best Father’s Day gift I could have ever asked for,” Mark said in a press release. “Fast forward 20 years, and here we are in 2021, celebrating Father’s Day and Lola’s 20th birthday together by the grill while giving back with #GirlDadGrillDad – it’s amazing! Helping others has always been a central tenet for our family and it’s exciting to see Lola continue that as a young adult.”

Mark gushed over being a girl dad in a Q&A for the #GirlDadGrillDad campaign. “Being a girl dad is so important to me, and I absolutely love it. I am so blessed to watch Lola gain confidence in every aspect of her life and continue to grow every single day,” he shared.

©Cyril Guyot



The social media challenge supports Feeding America

The TV star, who is also a father to sons Joaquin, 18, and Michael, 23, admittedly has a special relationship with his only daughter. “Lola is so strong, smart, and incredibly funny. She also has so much of her mom in her, which I feel like I see more and more of every day,” Mark said.

“We share a lot and I love that she keeps me updated on all of the happenings going on in her life. Through our relationship, I am always trying to be her biggest supporter and provide a listening ear for whenever she needs one,” the proud dad continued. “She’s going to be 20 this year and it’s amazing that 20 years later on Father’s Day, we get to celebrate and give back together with #GirlDadGrillDad.”

Mark and Grill Mates are donating 1.5 million meals to Feeding America on behalf of all of the grilling dads and daughters taking part in the challenge and raising awareness for food insecurity.

“Feeding America is grateful to be working with McCormick Grill Mates and Mark Consuelos as the charitable partner for the #GirlDadGrillDad campaign. With food insecurity so prevalent in our country, it is great to be a part of an initiative that not only raises resources for hunger relief but celebrates families sharing quality time and traditions through food,” Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America said. “The campaign will help provide 1.5 million meals for our neighbors in need, and for that we are thankful.”