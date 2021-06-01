Ashley Tisdale removes her implants after ‘struggling with minor health issues’

Ashley Tisdale is going through a lot of change this year, not only giving birth to her first child, but also going through breast implant removal surgery to pregnancy. Luckily, she’s enjoying her “natural boobs.”

The High School Musical star shared a picture on Instagram of her in a cleavage-baring tank top while talking about how she ended up getting the chest she always wanted after getting pregnant, which came after removing the breast implants she got years prior.

“Got my implants taken out a year ago, got pregnant and now have natural boobs 😂 life is funny,” the 35-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

Back in August, the new mom shared that she had decided to get her breast implants removed because she was “struggling with minor health issues” that she believes were caused by her implants.

“Little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up — food sensitivities as well as gut issues … that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal,” she said at the time.

According to PEOPLE, the Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating several breast implant makers after the implants have been linked to a type of cancer, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL.

The FDA has instructed manufactures to add a warning to implant packaging with the potential dangers, and many women have opted to get them removed.

Tisdale, who recently gave birth to 2-month-old daughter Jupiter, said that she initially got breast implants because she “constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did.”