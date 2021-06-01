Stormi Webster has a water balloon fight with parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Whether they’re together, romantically, or not, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have this co-parenting thing down pat.

On Monday, May 31, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share the absolutely adorable water balloon fight the family had to celebrate Memorial Day.

In one video Kylie posted, the rapper could be seen filling up dozens of blue water balloons while Stormi eagerly awaited for them to be done. Another clip shows the toddler and her dad teaming up together to throw the balloons at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Following in her father’s footsteps, the 3-year-old tried to hit her mom with a water balloon after the “Sicko Mode” rapper successfully splashed Jenner.

“No, don’t throw it at me,” Kylie jokingly told her daughter, but she didn’t oblige. “I’m leaving!”

In the videos, Stormi is dressed up in her Monday best, wearing a summer-ready yellow dress along with a matching brown Fendi belt and sandals.

This family fun comes amid constant rumors of reconciliation between Kylie and Travis, who have been spending more time together than ever despite breaking up back in 2019. Just two days ago, they headed to Travis’ hometown of Houston, Texas together, though it’s unclear if they are still in the city or if they’ve returned to Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Kylie shared a sweet video of her and the musician at a playground, channeling their inner kids while spending some quality time without their little one. In one clip, the duo were all smiles as they spun around on a cyclone device, flying through the air and laughing uncontrollably.