Alessandra Ambrosio rocks a string bikini while poolside in Mexico

Alessandra Ambrosio may have turned 40 this year, but the supermodel has never looked better!

On Monday, May 31, Ambrosio celebrated the long weekend by showing off her long legs and sculpted abs while wearing a barely-there orange string bikini from her own GAL Floripa swimwear line, which she launched with her sister and best friend.

©Alessandra Ambrosio





The supermodel said that she was at the Montage in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“Today in celebration of the 3 year anniversary of @montageloscabos, I am sending one lucky follower to one of my favorite resorts for a three night stay in a luxurious suite, one dinner for two at Mezcal, two signature Spa Montage 60-Minute Massages and a selection of summer essentials from @galfloripa. ✨✨✨,” she wrote in her caption. But it’s safe to say most of Ambrosio’s followers weren’t paying attention to anything but the stunning flicks she shared.

This romantic vacation comes just a few months after Alessandra confirmed she was dating fellow model Richard Lee.

©Alessandra Ambrosio





Back in March, a month before the beauty celebrated her 40th birthday, the pair was spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, where they confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss and some more PDA. The model duo was dining at a popular restaurant for the stars, Katsuya.

A week before her bikini pictures in Mexico, Alessandra posted some more swimsuit snaps with Lee, tagging a more local beach in Santa Monica, California.

The couple was first seen together in late February, when they went on a dinner date to Nobu in Malibu. Only a week later, they were seen on the move once again, shopping for food together and packing on the PDA at another restaurant.

This romance marks the first time Alessandra has been linked to someone since her previous relationship with fashion designer Nicolo Oddi. The pair was together for two years, last spotted together on a trip to Brazil in late 2020.

Fans noticed trouble in paradise in the beginning of February 2021, when the supermodel failed to make any mention of Nicolo in her Valentine’s Day post, making many assume they had already split. About a week later is when she was first spotted with Richard.

Her romance with Oddi followed an engagement Jamie Mazur, who she was with for 10 years. The couple--who share daughter Anja, 12, and son Noah, eight--called it quits in March 2018.