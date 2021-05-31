John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer saying his marriage to Emily Blunt is ‘for publicity’

After seeing A Quiet Place Part II, Amy Schumer decided to not only praise the film, but also offer an unexpected perspective on the relationship between John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who directed and starred in the movie.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday, May 30 to post a still from the new film, and in her caption, she encourage fans to head to a movie theater and check it out. In her caption, she also joked about the A-list couple’s relationship, since John directed Emily in the box office smash.

“I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away,” Amy wrote on social media. “Amazing to be in a movie theater!!”

She continued, “and although Ive said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”

A lot of fans took to the comments to add their thoughts on the movie, including John himself, who replied, “Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”

Schumer was clearly joking, and luckily for Krasinski, he isn’t the only target of her recent quips.

“It’s well known Emma stone is a toxic person but @disneycruella is amazing!!” Amy wrote on her Instagram Story later that day. While Stone doesn’t have an Instagram account and couldn’t reply, she was clearly kidding, as Amy and Emma are good friends.

All jokes aside, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt really are one of the most normal couples in Hollywood. Not only that, the couple--who got married in July 2010--have done their best to keep daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4, from realizing just how famous they really are.