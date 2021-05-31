Megan Fox joins boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on stage for a performance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just made their latest public appearance together, this time, at Barstool Sports’ party during the Indy 500 weekend.

The cute moment happened on Friday, May 28 as the Transformers actress joined her boyfriend on the stage during Kelly’s performance at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

For the occasion, Fox kept it casual in a black crop top, blue jeans, and black heels as she stood by her man’s side with a huge smile on her face. The rockstar matched his girlfriend’s style in a tight black shirt and some whimsical pants as he sang several songs for the crowd.

According to E! News, Fox ended up making her way onstage after the crowd chanted “Megan” in hopes she would make an appearance.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been absolutely inseparable since they were first spotted out together last year, in May 2020. The couple first met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“Megan is very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They got serious quickly and have a great relationship.”

Just last week, Kelly—whose real name is Colson Baker —shared on Twitter that exactly one year had passed since the first time Fox told him “I love you.”

“She said ‘i love you’ one year ago today,” he tweeted.

Since that fateful day last year, Fox and Kelly have taken some even more serious steps in their relationship than simply saying “I love you.” The singer recently revealed the story behind a piece of jewelry that he has from his girlfriend that is a bit out of the ordinary, much like the rest of their relationship.

During an interview on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kelly talked about why his girlfriend gifted him a drop of her blood to wear around his neck.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship,” he explained. “I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’”

“Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever,” he continued. “She gave me her DNA.”