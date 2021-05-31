Chris Pratt posts emotional tribute to veterans on Memorial Day

Chris Pratt took to social media on Monday morning to pay tribute to all of the fallen men and women who have served for the United States.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote a long, emotional message on Instagram today about the price of freedom and how we should never take it for granted.

“I saw these images on @timkennedymma feed. Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration,” he began. “America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless.”

He continued, “They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil.”

“So join me in showing support for our fallen,” Pratt wrote. “Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice. And if you use the comments section on posts like this to bitch and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned. Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man.”

The actor concluded, “So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.”

Along with the thoughtful message, the father of two posted a series of photos of veterans, their families, and their friends mourning losses.