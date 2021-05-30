Camila Cabello shares precious photo of Shawn Mendes sleeping with their pup

Camila Cabello is loving her home life with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The power pair have spent much of the past year living together and, consequently, treating fans to glimpses at their loving relationship. The latest is a photo of the 22-year-old “Treat You Better” singer cuddling with their dog Tarzan on a couch in their Miami pad. “Home,” the 24-year-old Cuban-American talent wrote in the caption of the adorable pictures. Shirtless Shawn slumbering away with the golden retriever was a sight that definitely caught followers attention.

The photo quickly amassed almost two million likes and lots of loved up comments. It’s hard to know where the pair are currently as Cabello’s post was shared simultaneously to Mendes photo dump from time in L.A. His carousel of pics included one of the pair caught kissing in the backyard and another of them snuggled up while out to eat. The caption was: “making these days count.”

Shawnbello’s home life has become a centerpiece of their respective social media platforms. Fans have loved seeing them with their previously-mentioned shared pup Tarzan so much that they decided to give the pup a separate account. “Hey guys so our dog Tarzan is growing up faster than we thought and has made his very own Instagram account!!!” Camila wrote last month. “Follow him if you like @tarzandadog.”

As the world begins to reopen, Camila and Shawn are being spotted out and about. Just this week, the pair were seen with friends at the exclusive members-only San Vicente Bungalows. Invasive photogs caught a PDA moment between them in the parking lot, proving that the Instagram love fest is just as booming behind-the-scenes.