Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy hits major milestones

Katy Perry andOrlando Bloom’s bundle of joy DaisyDove is growing so fast. While it seems like just yesterday that the famous pair broke their happy news, the little girl is already nine months old. The 36-year-old superstar opened up about their one and only on Friday, May 28 while on her friend Ryan Seacrest’s radio show On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. During the visit she shared the two latest milestones Daisy has hit.

Scroll to watch the full chat

©@katyperry



Katty Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed Daisy in 2020

“She‘s crawling and she has one tooth,” Perry told Ryan and his co-hosts. ” It’s barely poked through, though.” She then jokingly added: ”Actually it’s kind of like one of my teeth… I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting... but I think that’s character!”

The singer was on his show to chat about American Idol and her upcoming Las Vegas residency called Play. “You’re gonna get your money’s worth,” she said about the show. “Vegas is in my bones. It was just time - it is meant to be.” When Ryan asked what stage she was at in putting the show together, Perry said that she’s been thankful to have this time at home with her daughter, but is also excited for things to get started.

Perry and her 43-year-old actor love welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom into the world on Wednesday, August 26 202. The couple shared their exciting news along with an important cause. Unicef, a charity that the couple serves as ambassadors for, confirmed the arrival of Daisy with a black and white photo of the newborn’s tiny hand. This is the first child for Perry and the second child for Bloom, who also has a 9-year-old son, Flynn with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.