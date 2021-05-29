Salma Hayek celebrates husband François-Henri Pinault’s birthday with rare photo

Salma Hayek celebrated her husband François-Henri Pinault’s birthday with a sweet public display of affection. The 54-year-old Eternals star took to Instagram on Friday, May 28 to share a lovely tribute to the businessman on his 59th birthday. Salma wrote her love note in three languages: her native of Spanish, his native of French and their dual language of English. “Joyeux anniversaire mon Amour - Feliz cumpleaños mi Amor - Happy birthday my love <3,” she scribed in the caption.

The Oscar-nominee’s note accompanied an adorable photo of the pair in Venice, Italy. She opted for a paparazzi snap of them cuddling in a boat during the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2018. Salma hugs her man from behind, planting a big kiss on his head. He grins from ear to ear, holding her hand.

2018 was filled with love for the duo, as they marked their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. Hayek and Pinault were first wed with a simple ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2009 at the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in Central Paris. The high profile pair share daughter Valentina, 13, in addition to Pinault’s three children from other relationships.

Fans and celebrity friends alike filled the comments section of Salma’s recent post with lots of well wishes. “My Gemini buddy!!!!!” Zoe Saldana, who was born on June 19, wrote. Meanwhile Editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful kept his comment classic with “Happy birthday Francois <3.” Salma’s followers adore seeing the couple’s love showcased on social media and so do we!