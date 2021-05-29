Tyson Beckford claims he dated Kim Kardashian and talks about Kanye West

Tyson Beckford is speaking up about the drama he had with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. It all started back in 2018 when Beckford commented on Kardashian’s body claiming she had bad plastic surgery. “Sorry I don’t care for it personally,” he commented on a photo of Kardashian. “She is not real, doctor f–ked up on her right hip,” Beckford wrote in a screenshot posted by The Shade Room. Kim fired back, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.” The comment ended up getting Kim in trouble with many saying it was homophobic. The fight made its way over to West who was of course, livid. At the time West posted an IG video calling out Beckford and other male celebs. Now, Beckford claims Ye tried to send over one of his friends at the 2018 Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary event attended by Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, per Page Six.He also claims he and Kardashian dated.

Beckford and West attend Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event

The supermodel went live on Instagram with Sharon Carpenter two days ago and talked about the scandal. In regard to Kardashian’s “sis” comment, Beckford said, “it was so weird that she called me gay, I was like sweetheart, you must have forgot.” He said they “dated for a weekend” and Kris Jenner even invited him over to the house for dinner and he met Caitlyn Jenner.

As for Kanye? Beckford said they crossed paths after his fight with Kardashain at the 50th Ralph Lauren event. “I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton. He was on the other side of the table, and when I tried to make eye contact with him, he wouldn’t look at me... I didn’t realize he was that short.” Beckford said, “I went to the bathroom and one of his friends came and was trying to talk to me... I said I suggest you get out of this bathroom before I wipe you all over the wall.” ﻿ Two weeks later West called out Nick Cannon,Drake, and Beckford in a series of 4 videos. Beckford said after he saw the posts, “I’m like, ‘You did not want no smoke. I had on my tuxedo. I would have undone my tie and got into it if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think you didn’t realize how big I was.”