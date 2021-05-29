Sofia Carson honors Cameron Boyce on what would have been his 28th birthday

Sofia Carson is honoring her late friend and Descendants costar Cameron Boyce in a very special way. On his birthday, May 28th, 2021 the actress shared a video of Boyce walking in a jean jacket with the heartfelt caption, “to the boy who changed our world, keep smiling. We love you, Cam.” Soon after, the actress announced her partnership with The Cameron Boyce Foundation for its annual charity event in honor of Boyce’s birthday. All profits generated from the #SofiaxTCBF campaign will support TCBF in its efforts to﻿ cure epilepsy and end gun violence. See Carson’s touching posts in honor of Boyce below.

The design is a jean jacket that has “we can change the world” over the heart with a design on the back drawn by Boyce. Carson’s tear-jerking caption read, “Dear Cam, you changed my world. Forever. Today, on your birthday, the whole entire world celebrates you. The whole entire world smiles for you. In your honor, I am so grateful to share the #SofiaxTCBF collaboration.” Carson continued, “When I think of Cam, I think of him in his favorite jean jacket. It was quite simply, him. And so, our collection was born with a jean jacket that on your heart, says “we can change the world”, and on your back, a piece of art that was drawn by our Cam. We sang those words together. Cam drew this tree.” “I love you Cam. And I miss you, everyday,” she added.

Carson told PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the inspiration came from Boyce’s character “Carlos” in Descendants. “I chose the color red because it was Carlos’ color and the back of the jacket is this beautiful art piece that Cam drew himself because he was more talented than anyone that I’ve ever known.” “I look at it and it just feels like a little piece of Cam is here with us and I’m so happy to share that with the world on his birthday,” Carson continued. Ahead of Boyce’s birthday, Carson shared a photo holding him as they smiled for the camera. She captioned the post, “we can change the world” and tagged his foundation.