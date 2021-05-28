Jennifer Aniston responds to Mariah Careys ‘sad attempt’ at the Rachel hairdo

Friends: The Reunion has everyone reminiscing about their favorite New Yorkers, including Mariah Carey. In honor of the special that was released yesterday, the singer shared a picture of what she called her “sad attempt” at Jennifer Aniston’s iconic “the Rachel” hairdo. Carey posted the flashback on Friday, May 28th with the caption, “#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo 😂 #friends.” The pic got the attention of Aniston who commented, “LOVE IT” with a flame emoji. Actress Kerry Washington also supported the look and wrote, “Nailed it!!!!”

Aniston’s legendary haircut first made its debut on the set of Friends in 1995. The style sparked a phenomenon as thousands of women everywhere walked into their local salon with one request. But if you ask Aniston about the haircut, she’ll tell you otherwise. She told Allure in 2011 that it was the ugliest haircut she’s ever seen. Aniston said that although she loves her hairstylist, “and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look. How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”

Cast of Friends 1995

Jessica Alba, said she was one of the first people to rock the look too. The Honest Company founder told Women’s Health in December of last year her “first real haircut” as a child was by the same stylist that cut Aniston’s hair. “My first real haircut was when Chris McMillan cut my hair. I was 12, almost 13.” Casting agents for a music video recommended that she change her hair and he gave her the ‘Friends’ cut. “Chris McMillan gave me the ‘Friends’ cut and I got home and … I had those, like, massive layers, and I was dying... I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so amazing!’ I loved it so much,’” the actress said. Alba’s dad was upset and told her she was grounded for not getting his permission but it was all worth it and she saw a boost in modeling work after “Friends” debuted. “And then Chris McMillan became the biggest thing ever, and I was one of the first to get that ‘Friends’ cut,” Alba said “And it got me a lot of catalog work.”