Kim Kardashian denies her whole family got COVID from her private island birthday trip

Kim Kardashian is firing back following reports that her family got COVID-19 from her 40th birthday party, which she held on a private island last year.

The birthday getaway--which the reality star already faced backlash for in October after posting about it on social media--was chronicled on Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Following the trip, fans got to see Kim’s family battle with COVID-19, though she insisted the two occurrences were not linked.

Following even more backlash from fans drawing the connection, Kim took to Twitter to respond to a BuzzFeed News article that pieced together a timeline of events last fall, suggesting she may have contracted the coronavirus from the vacation.

“False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip,” she fired back in a tweet. “Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

During this week’s KUWTK episode, which was filmed in November, Kim revealed that her son, 5-year-old Saint, contracted COVID and it later spread to her and her other kids, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. Their father, Kim Kardashian’s then-husband Kanye West, had already contracted COVID earlier in 2020, which was also chronicled in an earlier episode of the reality show.

“All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!!” Kim tweeted while watching the show on Thursday. “At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!”