Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey coordinate for fashionable date night

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are still happily in love, posting about their blissful relationship on Instagram ahead of a recent date night.

Jordan posted a photo of himself and his queen getting ready for their night on the town, referring to himself only as Lori Harvey’s “boyfriend”. In response, she reposted his Instagram story and called the actor “LOML,” or “love of my life.”

As if both parties weren’t beautiful enough, they got all dressed up in coordinating outfits, with Lori wearing Tom Ford and Michael donning Fendi. Harvey paired a black and white floral shirt with a pair of leopard print pants, while Jordan matched the neutral color scheme with a half-tan, half-black suit.

These two seem like a match made in heaven, and luckily for Jordan, Lori’s stepfather, Steve Harvey, already approves.

“This guy is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys, man,” the Family Feud host told Ellen in march. “I met his father. I’ve sat up with him. We’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him. I’m hoping to.”

While the couple’s relationship is still fairly new, Jordan is already thinking about his future family--but that doesn’t mean he wants kids any time soon.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Without Remorse star explained that his 1-year-old nephew bought him some time to focus on other things before having kids of his own.

“He bought me some time,” Jordan said of his sister’s son. “Lennox definitely gave me a break right there.”

That’s also when the actor revealed that he wouldn’t be continuing the family tradition by naming his future son Michael C. Jordan, since his father is Michael A. Jordan.