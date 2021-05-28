Tiger Woods doesn’t know if he will ever play golf again following traumatic accident

Tiger Woods is opening up about his rehab process, admitting that this has been more painful than anything he has ever experienced, following the traumatic car crash that almost claimed his life.

The golf star spent a month in the hospital and suffered a series of injuries that required several surgeries and a long rehabilitation process, with many of his fans and friends showing support every step of the way.

Now Tiger is confessing he is not sure if he will ever play professional golf again, explaining that although he understands “more of the rehab processes” because of his past injuries, this was more painful and “has been an entire different animal.”

The 45-year-old sportsman is focused on regaining strength on his right leg, which suffered the most after he lost control of his vehicle on February 23 near Rancho Palos Verdes, in California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff‘s Department determined that Woods was speeding before crashing into a tree off the side of the road, however there was no signs of him being impaired while driving.

Tiger was asked about hoping to return to the golf course, declaring that his physical therapy has been keeping him busy.

“I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” he shared.