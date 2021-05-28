Jennifer Lopez spotted with Marc Anthony in Miami following Ben Affleck’s return to LA

Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex-husband Marc Anthony following her recent rendezvous with Ben Affleck.

The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2014, were spotted enjoying some time in the sun while they had a conversation.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans, as Anthony and Lopez have always remained cordial following their divorce. Together, they share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, and have always kept efficient co-parenting at the top of their priorities.

Lopez’s meet-up with Anthony comes as Affleck left Miami for his home in Los Angeles, where he has gotten back to parenting after seemingly rekindling his romance with his ex-fiancé from almost two decades ago.

The Gone Girl actor arrived back on the West Coast on Wednesday, where he was seen at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home in Brentwood, California. There, he was photographed spending some quality time with their 9-year-old son, Samuel. The pair also share two other children: 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina.

Ben’s visit to the Garner’s house--who he was married to from 2005 to 2018--comes just days a few days after he was seen out and about in Miami with J.Lo.

The former couple was spotted hitting the gym together, where they reportedly kissed in between sets. They have also been seen enjoying each other’s company on the balcony of their waterfront mansion rental.

The pair, who were engaged before calling things off in the 2000s, started seeing each other again in April. Their return to romance comes after Lopez’s breakup with fiancée Alex Rodriguez, which came following rumors that he cheated on her.