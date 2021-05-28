Jennifer Lopez spotted with Marc Anthony in Miami following Ben Affleck’s return to LA

Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex-husband Marc Anthony following her recent rendezvous with Ben Affleck.
The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2014, were spotted enjoying some time in the sun while they had a conversation.
This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans, as Anthony and Lopez have always remained cordial following their divorce. Together, they share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, and have always kept efficient co-parenting at the top of their priorities.
.@JLo was hanging out with @MarcAnthony this afternoon in Miami. pic.twitter.com/NW9Z3PM1xi— Jennifer Lopez Charts (@JLoCharts) May 27, 2021
Lopez’s meet-up with Anthony comes as Affleck left Miami for his home in Los Angeles, where he has gotten back to parenting after seemingly rekindling his romance with his ex-fiancé from almost two decades ago.
The Gone Girl actor arrived back on the West Coast on Wednesday, where he was seen at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home in Brentwood, California. There, he was photographed spending some quality time with their 9-year-old son, Samuel. The pair also share two other children: 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina.
Ben Affleck who? P. Diddy posts a #tbt with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted kissing in Miami: Report
Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck on a romantic date to the gym in Miami
Ben’s visit to the Garner’s house--who he was married to from 2005 to 2018--comes just days a few days after he was seen out and about in Miami with J.Lo.
The former couple was spotted hitting the gym together, where they reportedly kissed in between sets. They have also been seen enjoying each other’s company on the balcony of their waterfront mansion rental.
The pair, who were engaged before calling things off in the 2000s, started seeing each other again in April. Their return to romance comes after Lopez’s breakup with fiancée Alex Rodriguez, which came following rumors that he cheated on her.
Jennifer’s reunions with both Ben and Marc come following what seems like an attempt to reconnect from another one of J.Lo’s exes, Diddy. The music mogul took to Instagram on Thursday, May 27 and surprised fans by posting a throwback with Lopez, who he dated from 1999-2001.
Fans and famous friends alike couldn’t help but freak out over the photo, with a comment from Keyshia Cole saying “Tell ha, come on home baby.” Others people left various emojis of approval like a goat, flames, and crying laughing faces.
Unfortunately for Diddy, who follows J.Lo on Instagram, she doesn’t follow him back.