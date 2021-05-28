Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock strike a pose in the jungle on set of ‘The Lost City of D’

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are clearly enjoying their time together on set. The actors are currently filming their new movie The Lost City of D and Tatum shared an epic photo of them posing in the waters of a jungle. For some reason, Bullock is wearing an amazing magenta sparkly dress and Tatum looks more appropriately dressed in a white t-shirt and khakis. Tatum sarcastically captioned the post, “This is no fun...no fun at all!” With the hashtag #LostCityOfD. Everyone loved see the actors together in the comments. Dancer Jojo Gomez wrote, “The duet we never knew we needed OKAYYYYY.” Others said he was working with the “greatest of all time.”

Tatum has been blessing the world with behind-the-scenes photos of the film. On Tuesday the actor shared a nude selfie showing off his 8 pack abs, per PEOPLE. He wrote over the thirst-trap, “You know when you in the make-up trailer a** naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some sh** on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie” with a devil emoji. He added an emoji over his special Tatum part and added, “And yes I’m flying so hard I got a cramp.”