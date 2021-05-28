Ben Affleck who? P. Diddy posts a #tbt with Jennifer Lopez

P. Diddy might be feeling left out when it comes to Jennifer Lopez reuniting with her exes. As we all know, Bennifer 2.0 is in the works as Lopez reconnects with ex-fiance Ben Affleck. But On Thursday, May 27th Diddy got in on the action and posted a throwback out of nowhere with Lopez. It’s not certain when the photo was taken but the couple dated from 1999-2001 and the sunglasses they are wearing are evidence of that era. People couldn‘t help but freak out and the most liked comment is from Keyshia Cole who wrote, “Tell ha, come on home baby.” Others left various emojis like a goat, flames, and crying laughing faces. Diddy follows J.Lo on Instagram and although she doesn’t follow him back, it’s likely she saw the pic. Take a look at the photo and remember the iconic couple that got arrested together in 1999.

Diddy, real name Sean Love Combs and J.Lo were once one of Hollywood’s “it” couples that were swarmed by paparazzi. They began dating in 1999 after meeting on the set of a music video for her debut album “One the 6.” Diddy was in a relationship at the time with Kim Porter but he could resist J.Lo’s glow. The industry was obsessed with the couple that proudly showcased their love at parties and on red carpets. Nobody could get their eyes off them when they attended the 2000 GRAMMY Awards together. J.Lo looked stunning in a Versace gown with a plunging neckline. Diddy looked good in an all-white suit but it was Lopez’s dress that stole the show and inspired the creation of Google Images. Everything was going strong until the couple was arrested in 1999 in New York City.

©GettyImages



Lopez and Diddy 2000

A night out in the city turned into a shoot-out at the club that left three people seriously injured. According to New York Magazine, Puffy accidentally knocked a drink from the hand of one of the club’s patrons, instigating a verbal and physical fight that quickly escalated into a shoot-out. The couple was arrested after fleeing the scene with a gun in the trunk of the Lincoln Navigator they were driving. The charges against J.Lo were eventually dropped but Diddy had to see his day in court.

The couple called it quits a month before Diddy’s trial, where he was eventually acquitted as well. Despite rumors that it was what caused the breakup, it was his unfaithful ways. Lopez told Vibe in 2003 that being with Diddy was “the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful.” “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin,” Lopez continued, “I never caught him [cheating] but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”