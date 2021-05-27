Matthew McConaughey reveals why he decided to quit romantic comedies

Matthew McConaughey is getting real about his successful career in Hollywood.

Loading the player...

The 51-year-old movie star reveals he once turned down a $14.5 million film proposal, after deciding to stop doing romantic comedies.

Matthew says he wanted to change his reputation as “the go-to rom-com guy,” and wanted to focus on more dramatic roles.

And although he enjoyed making romantic comedies and was getting paid well, the actor says he wanted to go deeper.

“I wanted to do work that reflected my personal vitality. But no matter how much of a pay cut I would take, dramas were not being offered to me,” he shared.

Following his success in iconic films such as Ghosts of Girlfriends Past featuring Jennifer Garner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with Kate Hudson and The Wedding Planner alongside Jennifer Lopez, Matthew attempted to take pay cuts to make a statement, but it didn’t work.

Ultimately the star decided to take a break, admitting to his family and his business manager that he was not gonna work for a while, causing them to think he was out of his mind.

“No offers came in for almost a year and a half. I was now shaking hands with the fact that I may never work in Hollywood again. It pinched me a little,” he revealed.

However Matthew’s attempt to rebrand finally paid off in 2011, when he was featured in The Lincoln Lawyer, followed by more dramatic roles that eventually got him the Best Actor Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club.