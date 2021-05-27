Natalia Bryant wears stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress for her second prom

Vanessa Bryant wanted to make sure her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, didn’t miss out on prom like she did in high school--so she must be over the moon about the fact that she actually got to attend twice.

After attending her senior prom earlier this month, the 18-year-old went to a second prom celebration and shared a look at her designer dress on Instagram.

Natalia revealed the stunning look in an Instagram Reel, which she captioned “promx2.” In the clip, she filmed herself in casual clothes before switching into her glamorous prom look: a floral-print fit-and-flare dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

©Vanessa Bryant





Switching it up from the curls she wore for her first senior dance, Natalia wore her in a sleek, straight center-parted style and complemented the colorful look with some dark, smoky eyeshadow, dramatic false lashes, and a bright lip.

While neither Natalia nor Vanessa revealed why the newly-signed IMG model attended two proms, it seems like she went to the second as someone’s date, posing next to a friend dressed in a simple black suit and pink boutonniere.

In an Instagram post sending her off to her first prom earlier this month, Vanessa revealed that she missed her own senior prom because she was already engaged to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, telling a joke about her late husband laughing in heaven while still trying to keep his daughter away from boys. Natalia left her father’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony early in order to attend her dance.