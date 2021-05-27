Lourdes Leon stars in Mexican designer Victor Barragán’s latest lookbook

The latest lookbook release by Mexican designer Victor Barragán stars Lourdes “Lola” Leon.

Shot by photographer and director Mayan Toledano, the thriller shows the young model being spied on, changing into raunchy looks to indulge her peeping tom, played by the artist Ally Bo.

Some of the photos feature Leon holding a flip phone in a denim jacket and a blonde wig that is spray-painted with the label’s logo. The plot gets all the more exciting when she’s on a pink bed in a seedy hotel, blatantly posing for the camera and the viewer behind it while wearing a fringed purple and blue dress. The lookbook culminates at a staged murder scene, where she’s wearing a barely-there red bandage dress.

According to Vogue, Barragán and Toledano were inspired by old ’00s music videos like Foxy Brown’s “I Can’t” and J. Lo’s “If You Had My Love”, along with local Mexican television shows.

“There is some irony mixed with telenova vibes about being extra and dramatic that we reflect in Barragán,” the designer explained. “This type of sense of humor is the reflection of Mexican TV culture that we had in our DNA and we enjoy playing with it in our art direction.”

Toledano also thought of spy themes and references, including the erotic thriller Body Double by Brian de Palma.

“The film is about a guy who spies on a woman and becomes increasingly more obsessed with her,” says Toledano. “With Lola, I wanted to switch the roles a bit, so she learns that she’s being spied on and plays the part for it, to her own pleasure.”

Toledano and her crew worked for two days to shoot the project at a motel on Long Island. The series of photos--which is accompanied by a short clip--tells a story through the clothing. Each change of clothes is supposed to be a new disguise and persona that Leon’s character takes on.