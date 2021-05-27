Kendall Jenner runs errands in the perfect business causal look for summer

Kendall Jenner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week, rocking a look that’s perfect for summer while still keeping this professional.

The 25-year-old model can be seen wearing a tailored, button-up vest, a pair of black wide-leg trousers, and some Birkenstock sandals. To complete the look, she threw on a pair of tortoise shell glasses and wore her brunette hair long and flowy while carrying a whimsical, geometric tote bag.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seems carefree as she walks around the streets of Los Angeles, but she has been in the middle of controversy lately.

Jenner recently launched her own tequila brand, 818, named after the LA area code, where she grew up.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” Jenner wrote in a post announcing her new business venture back in February. “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”

While her friends all expressed their excitement for the launch, fans weren’t as pleased, accusing her of cultural appropriation for sourcing alcohol from Mexico.

That criticism only got louder the closer Kendall’s launch got, with the model releasing campaign photos for 818 that upset the public even more.