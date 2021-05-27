Adamari López confirms she is separating from Toni Costa

After 10 years together, Adamari López and Toni Costa have separated, this news was revealed by Adamari during her television show, Hoy Día, from Telemundo. Previously, the TV presenter had shared with Mandy Fridman, from the newspaper La Opinion, that she was going through relationship hardships with the father of her daughter, Alaïa.

This heartbreaking confession comes after weeks of rumors about the distance between them. She opened up and clarified the situation for all the viewers. “Ada” broke the silence and confirmed that it was she who decided to end the relationship with her daughter‘s father. “I have made the decision to separate from Toni”.

©@hoydia



Adamari López announced that she is separating on the TV program, Hoy Día

In front of the cameras, the T.V. host known as ‘La Chaparrita de Oro’ spoke about the situation that both Toni and her are going through, with their priority being their six year daughter, Alaïa. We want her to understand that while her parents are not together anymore, they will always love her.

“I have decided to announce it here, precisely because it is a difficult thing to talk about and because of the respect that I have for my daughter, Alaïa and that relationship of us, as parents, that will unite us forever. I wanted you, who are my family on the show, Hoy Día, to know that my decision has been one that I have thought and analyzed to focus on taking care of myself and valuing myself, because I feel it is important to put the welfare of my family first, so this is the decision I have made.” ‘Ada’ said emotionally to one of her co-hosts, Stephanie Himonidis.

©Hola!



The couple posed last February for HOLA! USA

When asked about how her six-year-old daughter is handling the separation, Adamari commented: “What I do today is an effect on my princess Alaïa. She knows that she has two parents who love her and that they will always love her and we’ll be there for her at all times, that is what we are focused on and that is where I put my energy every day of my life.”