Machine Gun Kelly celebrates one-year anniversary with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is keeping romance alive!

The singer has marked a year since Megan Fox said she loved him, posting the sweetest message on his Twitter account and getting everyone excited for their iconic relationship.

The two stars are without doubt the new “it” couple alongside the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as it has been pointed out by their fans.

she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) May 26, 2021

Although Megan and MGK didn’t start dating until May last year, the pair were spotted having lunch together, with Brian Austin Green announcing his split from the actress right after.

And while the couple met in March on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, they got everyone talking about their romance with the release of Machine Gun Kelly’s music video Bloody Valentine featuring Megan.

The singer recently appeared onThe Ellen DeGeneres Showand revealed some of their hilarious moments together, including their second date in Bora Bora.