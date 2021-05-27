Katie Holmes’ ex, Emilio Vitolo Jr. leaves his fathers restaurant with Zoe Kravitz

When two newly single good-looking people leave dinner together, people can‘t help but suspect something is going on. On Tuesday evening Katie Holmes’s ex, Emilio Vitolo Jr was spotted outside his father’s restaurant Emilio’s Ballato with Zoe Kravitz. In photos published by Daily Mail, the pair looks as happy as ever with the biggest smiles on their face. They clearly thought something was funny and looked smitten and happy with the conversation. Emilio is known for taking advantage of the family restaurant. Back in September Holmes was photographed enjoying pizza outside with Vitolo and his father, Vitolo Sr.

Katie Holmes with Vitolo Jr. and Sr.

Kravitz looked amazing with cornrows and a bun, a long hoody, rust-colored pants, a white beaded purse, purpler velvet shoes, pearl earrings, and cigarette in hand. Emilio was rocking an all-cream look with a knit polo, matching shorts, and slicked black hair. According to Daily Mail, after their conversation, the new friends looked at their cell phones and appeared to exchange phone numbers.

Kravitz took off her wedding ring after 18 months of marriage to actor Karl Glusman. The 32 year old daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonetfiled for divorce in December 2020. As for Emilio, the 33-year-old ended his eight-month relationship with Holmes in early May. A spokesperson for the 42-year-old actress told Us Weekly they “have parted ways amicably but remain friends.” As noted by DailyMail, the ladies have one thing in common: they’ve both starred in Batman movies. Holmes was in 2005‘s Batman Begins with Christian Bale and Kravitz will star as Catwoman in the 2022 Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson.

Emilio doesn’t just like actresses, he enjoys the craft too. Earlier this month he announced he will star in the upcoming mob crime drama “The Birthday Cake.” Gom director Jimmy Giannopoulos the film stars Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, and more. On May 4th he shared a screengrab from a film that made it to Tribeca Film Festival and Holmes left hands up emojis in the comments in support. Emilio hasn‘t posted since and still has photos of him and Holmes up on his page.