The reason why Emily Blunt hasn’t been honest about her career with her daughters

Emily Blunt doesn’t want her daughters Hazel and Violet to know that she and her husband John Krasinski are famous. “Hazel came home the other day, and we were in the kitchen, and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’” Blunt told The Sunday Times. “And I’d never heard her ... we’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it.”

According to the beloved actress, she believes someone at her daughters’ school shared the information. “Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um ... not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’” Blunt said, asking her 7-year-old daughter. “She said, ‘Yeah,’ but then she wouldn’t divulge much more; I know, but it’s weird. It’s weird.”

For Blunt, her kids mustn’t feel “more important or special.” The star also said the girl never sees her getting ready for red carpets or other events. ”I don‘t want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids. If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I’d be thrilled,” she explained, according to the publication. “They don’t even want to see what I do. They don’t even like it when I put on makeup. They don’t like any of it! They just want me to be their mummy.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the world premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II”

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010, but before they became husband and wife, John admits he was a true fan of Emily’s. During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on Friday, May 26, 2019, the A Quiet Place writer and director joked: “I was full stalker-status. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?’”

In a past interview with The Daily Beast, the actor said other kind words of his wifey. “She’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league,” he stated. “And so all of a sudden all of the things I loved, I got to find someone who loved that about me.”