Mom-to-be Valentina Ferrer shares how her wellness brand has helped her through her pregnancy

As a model who is always on the run, Valentina Ferrer knows how easy it is to forget to consume the vitamins and minerals our body needs to function correctly. The former Miss Argentina and mom-to-be know that having handy products that already pack all the nutrients for our skin, hair, and organs is the best way to fit them easily into our daily routine and lifestyle.

Therefore, she took an essential step in her career and became the co-founder of KAPOWDER Superfood. A unique wellness brand that offers consumers unique formulas for boosting energy levels while maintaining a healthy weight, enhancing skin collagen, and improving skin and gut health.

“Health and wellness have been my passion since I can remember,” Ferrer told HOLA! USA. “When the opportunity came to join KAPOWDER, it made complete sense and was the perfect fit. I love that through KAPOWDER; I can inspire young women to be present in their journey and find balance with a healthy lifestyle.”

The market is full of wellness brands; however, Valentina says that what differentiates KAPOWDER from other companies is that her products don’t have all the yucky stuff. “We are Australian made, and our blends are unique with high-quality ingredients. We believe nature offers the best benefits for a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, KAPOWDER is made without any synthetic ingredients that can lead to skin and gut issues,” she explained.

Ferrer told HOLA! USA that the “formulas have all been created with doctors, nutritionists and with a naturopath’s input.” However, some details are based on personal preferences. “Since I am vegan as well as my co-founder Sara Davey, being organic and having no sugar and additives is super important to us,” she said, adding that “KAPOWDER is made with all-natural ingredients, no fillers, gluten-free, non-GMO, organic, and sugar-free.”

Valentina is expecting her first child with Colombian superstar J Balvin, and after receiving the stamp of approval from her primary care doctor, she continued using the brand. “I take the full KAPOWDER range daily, but we always suggest seeing your health professional before use when pregnant to see if it is the best for you. One of my favorites is Enlighten!” she told us.