Drew Barrymore gets emotional after Daytime Emmy Nomination

Drew Barrymore shares her emotional reaction, after she found out she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, revealing why this is such a “full circle” moment for her.
The actress turned TV host has had undeniable success following the premiere of her show The Drew Barrymore Show, sharing some hilarious anecdotes with her celebrity friends, announcing her brand new cookbook, and launching her own lifestyle magazine.
The 46-year-old Hollywood star explained during a recent interview what it meant to create her own show.
“I got my first apartment when I was 14, and I was terrified. I was really scared all the time, it‘s scary to move out on your own at 14,” adding that her “little television that I kept on broadcast,” made her feel the safest.
She confessed that the shows on her TV were her friends and roommates at that point in her life, so “there‘s something so poetic about this show being nominated.”
Drew says television is what helped her grow up and become a whole person, “so this moment is insane” because it just feels like she is honoring something that was very giving to her at a time she needed it most.
“Throughout my whole life I just loved television. I‘ve been doing it, I’ve been watching it, so this is so cool. I can’t believe it,” she shared.