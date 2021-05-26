Drew Barrymore gets emotional after Daytime Emmy Nomination

Drew Barrymore shares her emotional reaction, after she found out she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, revealing why this is such a “full circle” moment for her.

The actress turned TV host has had undeniable success following the premiere of her show The Drew Barrymore Show, sharing some hilarious anecdotes with her celebrity friends, announcing her brand new cookbook, and launching her own lifestyle magazine.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star explained during a recent interview what it meant to create her own show.

“I got my first apartment when I was 14, and I was terrified. I was really scared all the time, it‘s scary to move out on your own at 14,” adding that her “little television that I kept on broadcast,” made her feel the safest.