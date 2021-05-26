Did Halsey secretly marry boyfriend Alev Aydin?

Things are getting serious between Halsey and their boyfriend Alev Aydin! Now that the pop star is rumored to be engaged… or even married.

Fans of the singer started speculating after the artist and director were photographed wearing matching bands on their ring fingers.

The 26-year-old star recently revealed more details about their pregnancy, as they get ready to welcome their first child with Alev.

ok ok i’m screaming .halsey RING. h RIMG RING.. i can’t sleep pic.twitter.com/YMkr8EnAUV — leen ♡ (@sugar_zadddy) May 26, 2021

The couple were spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, and Halsey was wearing what seemed to be a gold ring with diamonds on her left hand, while Aydin had his arm around the singer‘s shoulders, wearing a similar gold band.

It seems the director has been wearing the ring for a while now, with fans pointing out that he had the same gold band in one of his Instagram posts.

Although the pair have yet to make an official announcement, some people are even speculating that they already tied the knot, with one of Halsey’s followers commenting “Totally got married!!” and someone else wrote ”Was that your wedding?!”