Ariana Grande finally shares photos from intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

Almost two weeks after tying the knot, Ariana Grande is finally letting fans in on her wedding to Dalton Gomez.

With a simple caption stating the date of the wedding, “5.15.21 🤍,” the superstar posted a series of photos to Instagram that show some sweet moments from her intimate wedding, which took place at her home in Montecito, California.

For the ceremony, Grande wore a custom white dress by Vera Wang, while her husband sported a suit by Tom Ford. According to Vogue, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera--just like the lyrics of her song, “thank u, next” predicted (“One day I’ll walk down the aisle, Holding hands with my mama”)

Fans have been waiting to see photos of this special day following reports earlier this month that the 27-year-old got married. At the time, Grande’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had tied the knot, just days after the ceremony took place.

“They got married,” the rep told PEOPLE. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn‘t be happier.”

The couple tied the knot at their California home, where they “spend a lot of time.”

“It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house,” the source said. Some photos posted by the songstress give a look inside their home, which was decorated with candles and flower petals hanging from the ceiling.

Grande’s marriage to Gomez comes just five months after the pop star announced their engagement in December, when she shared a photo of her ring and the caption. “Forever n then some,” she wrote in her caption, showing off the unique ring.